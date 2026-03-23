First responders warn of fire danger amid dry, windy conditions

By Christina Flores

Ranger Reporter

High winds and dry conditions can quickly turn small sparks into dangerous wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. Local first responders say that understanding fire risks and knowing how emergency services respond to them can help to prevent disasters and keep our communities safe.

Logan Martinez, a captain with the Potter County Fire Rescue, said that strong winds are one of the biggest contributors to electrical fires in the region. According to Martinez, gusts of winds that are 60 to 70 miles per hour can cause power lines to collide with each other or knock down utility poles sparking fires.

“Basically, when it’s really windy like that, the lines just hit together and cause sparks,” said Martinez. “Or if a pole is rotten out, the wind would blow it over and it would start a fire.”

Utility companies sometimes implement rolling blackouts during extreme weather conditions to help reduce the risk of fires. Martinez explained that by cutting the power they are able to prevent active electrical lines from sparking and causing fire to ignite in dry areas.

“They do it as a preventative measure in neighborhoods that have a lot of wildland fires around them, or wildland urban interface,” said Martinez. “They shut off the power to keep the lines from getting together so it doesn’t start a fire.”

Technology also helps to play a role in stopping wildfires. By using mobile mapping, fire crews are able to track the locations of fires which allows them to better contain the fires and fight them.

“There’s an app we use as we’re fighting the fire that can pinpoint where certain things are on the fire,” said Martinez. “Once the forest service starts building a fire line they can track it.”

However, Martinez emphasized that students and faculty should be aware that many fires are caused by simple human mistakes. Students should be mindful of dragging trailer chains, parking vehicles in tall dry grass and throwing cigarette butts out of car windows. He also recommended trimming trees, mowing grass and keeping firewood away from buildings to reduce chances of accidental fires.

Emergency medical responders also play a vital role during fire related emergencies. Jacob Bustos, a paramedic with BSA and EMS said that during wildfire events paramedics often focus on supporting firefighters and responding to their injuries.

“We watch over the firefighters and help them out if they get burns and stuff,” said Bustos.

Bustos said that people can help prevent fires by paying attention to burn bans and avoiding activities that could spark fires during dry conditions. To report any fires you see the moment you spot them to help prevent spreading.

“Just make sure any fire you start is put out,” Bustos said.

Both responders emphasize the importance of Amarillo College students and staff members learning to be prepared for any fire emergencies. Bustos recommends learning building exits and evacuation procedures for any possible situations.

“If there’s a fire, know your nearest exit,” said Bustos. “Definitely go over what AC’s fire procedures are, and contact a fire department as soon as possible.”

Fires are a dangerous situation and while first responders are equipped with handling the danger, being prepared to prevent fires is still the first line of defense. It is important that Amarillo College students and faculty continue following fire guidelines to help limit the risk of fire and learn the procedures for if one does happen. Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of the community.