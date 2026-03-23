Art show highlights local growing artists, musical talent

Bentlee Phipps

Ranger Reporter

On March 5, 2026, Steven Cost hosted a free and public art show to display some of his Painting 1 class’s recent projects while the AC music department provided entertainment for the evening. The show featured self portraits as well as abstract paintings, all showing the variety in styles of each student. Students used different techniques, color choices and approaches to complete their projects, giving viewers a chance to see how each artist interpreted the assignments in their own way.

The self portraits stood out as a major highlight of the show. Each one reflected the personality and creative choices of the student who created it, giving viewers a deeper look into the artist behind the work.

“Those self portraits were so telling. We could see into your soul on those,” Cost said. “It was telling, as many of them were, in who you are. And each made a lot of difference. So, for me, the highlights were the self portraits.”

The abstract paintings also showed the range of styles in the class. Some focused on bold colors and strong shapes, while others used softer tones or more experimental techniques. Together, the artwork demonstrated the creativity of the students and the different directions their work could take even within the same assignment.

During the show, the AC music department provided entertainment with choir style performances by students. The performances took place during the reception while guests walked through the exhibit and viewed the artwork. Family, friends, students and faculty gathered to support both the artists and the musicians throughout the evening.

“Yeah, we’ve been real, real lucky to have the music department chip in,” Cost said. “Whenever we have a reception to start off the show, we’re going to have our music people, and sometimes theater people come and perform.”

The show also acted as a concert opportunity for the music students, allowing them to perform pieces they had been working on during the semester. Solo performers and groups of all sizes took the chance to showcase what they have been practicing, giving them an opportunity to perform in front of an audience while supporting the art students.

Having the chance to show creative work to other people is something Cost teaches his students is an essential part of being in the arts. He said displaying artwork publicly allows students to gain confidence and experience sharing their work with a wider audience.

“We need to have our egos out there. We need to say, look, this is what I’ve done,” he said. “There needs to be a way for us to exhibit our work. When it comes to the theater department, they have to, you know, put on plays. Sometimes musicals. And when it comes to the other arts, the music arts, what are they if they can’t have a chance to actually perform? So getting our art forms out there to the public is absolutely necessary.”

Art shown at the show will hang through April 6, 2026 in the Student Common Lobby on the lower floor in the Theater Lobby between the AMOA and the music building. The collection is available to view by students and faculty until then, and Cost invites those at AC to stop by and see the artwork while it is still on display.