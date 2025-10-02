Review: Quick bites, big mediterranean taste

By Foster Conner

Assignments Editor

Recently I went to the recently opened Moto Medi on Georgia to see what the hype was about. As someone who has lived in Europe and enjoyed Mediterranean food while there, I am very particular with my falafel.

When I first came into the store the first thing I noticed was how similar to a chipotle it was in terms of layout and selection choices, yet I enjoyed this style as I was able to choose what I wanted on a dish. I ended up getting a mixed grilled veggie which had sweet potato, brussel sprouts, and arugula topped with Falafel, feta cheese and of course some tzatziki sauce.

Ahead of going to eat they refer you to their drink options and they had my favorite tea, a nice floral Hibiscus tea to compliment my meal. I have to be a little critical of the falafel in the shape alone. Most traditional falafel I have consumed is in the shape of a ball and cut in half when placed in a sandwich or plate yet here it was more patty life.

Even with the weird shape of the falafel the meal was excellent. It had the nice green color you would expect from the ingredients in it and was very well cooked. They did a really good job on the seasoning to the falafel and the tzatziki was a perfect balance. I have never had a sweet potato mixed in with brussel sprouts and falafel and was a little hesitant to try it yet the sweet potato added a needed sweetness to the dish that balanced it out quite well. I would say that potentially I would have liked to have seen a bit more sweet potato to brussel sprout ratio just to add a bit more sweet to the dish.

The Hibiscus tea was sweet and floral but not so sweet that it was like candy. The flavor combo balanced well with the food and was exactly what I needed. If I could add anything to the menu, it would have to be a traditional Greek dessert like a baklava or a kataifi roll to finish out the meal. Mediterranean food is something you consume with love and effort. It has nuance flavor combinations and rich depth that is achieved when the meal is completed with a sweet treat to close it out.

Overall the meal was around eighteen dollars and came with quite a bit of food that I had leftovers to take home. I would highly recommend a trip to Moto Medi to get a delicious Greek inspired bowl and don’t hesitate to ask for extra tzatziki. With a cheap price and close to Amarillo College this restaurant is a must visit for college students and local Amarillo citizens.

As an Amarillo College student I hope this business sparks interest into bringing more variety of international food near the school. Maybe in the future we can have options like a Moto Medi for lunch, a korean bubble tea place for a quick drink and a swiss chocolatier spot for a sweet finish when school is out or lets out early. Moto Medi has potential to be the best in town.