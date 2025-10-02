Review: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ balances teen drama with charm

By Genevieve Presley

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a Prime Video original series based on the trilogy of books by bestselling author Jenny Han. Created by Han herself, the show follows the journey of Isabel Conklin, more commonly known as Belly as she finds herself torn between Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher, two brothers who she has known and loved her whole life.

Since its premiere on June 17, 2022, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been treasured by fans all around the world. Now, as the third and final season begins to come to a close, Belly is forced to decide which brother ultimately has her heart.

When I first watched the show, I was instantly drawn in. Everything was perfect from the remarkable characters to the compelling storyline and I could not help but get lost in the world that is Cousins Beach. In terms of characters my favorites are Conrad, Steven, and Taylor.

There are so many things that I admire about Conrad Fisher, he definitely is and always will be my favorite in the series. Conrad is so hard working, loving and relatable. In my opinion, he has grown more than any other character since the first season. Without a doubt, I think he is a better match for Belly. Chris Briney’s portrayal of Conrad truly amazes me and I honestly cannot think of anyone who would be a better fit.

Steven was another character that caught my attention from the very beginning. As Belly’s older brother, he plays an important role in the show and is definitely a fan-favorite. What stuck out to me the most about Steven is how funny and loyal he is. Like Conrad, he too is hard working and has shown a tremendous amount of growth throughout the series, especially this season.

At first, Taylor was one of those characters that had to grow on me, but eventually she did. Now I truly admire her for both her confidence and loyalty. The show definitely would not be the same without her, and Rain Spencer does a remarkable job playing her.

In addition to the storyline and characters, one of my favorite things about the show is that because Jenny Han is the creator, she can deviate from the books in a way that better fits the storytelling medium. I am currently reading the third book “We’ll Always Have Summer,” on which season three is based, and have found that some moments in the series are taken directly from the book, which I love.

When it came to the finale, I was so excited to see what was going to happen and most importantly who Belly would choose. Just like with the previous two seasons, I was intrigued the entire time and it was undoubtedly everything that I wanted it to be. I was also sad to see it go, but luckily that is not happening just yet. According to Jenny, the franchise is expanding with a movie, allowing fans to return to Cousins Beach for one more chapter, which I am very much looking forward to. Overall, I rate “The Summer I Turned Pretty” a ten out of ten. There is not a single bad episode, the acting was phenomenal and I cannot wait to rewatch every summer.