Blue out brings victory

By Gillian Crist

Editor-in-Chief

The Badger volleyball team took a victory sweep over Clarendon College in their conference opener Blue Out Game Sept. 17.

During the first set, the team fell behind 7-4 at the start of the opening set until taking a 12-7 lead. The team went 15-15, remaining deadlocked until freshman Emery Bryan and Delany Galligan performed a kill and block, respectively, with AC finishing at 26-24 for the first set.

AC took over the next two sets, finishing 25-22 and 25-14.

The Badgers jumped from a .095 hitting percentage in the first set to .258 in set two and .281 in the final set. The team tallied 7 aces in the final two sets and one in the first set.

“We did what we were supposed to do, but there’s a lot we need to clean up. Our league is really tough and every team we play in our conference will be tough,” head Volleyball Coach Scott Sandel said.

At the time of publication, the team had a 13-4 overall record, with a 1-1 conference record.