Behind the Badger: Sam ‘bam’ Cardona

By Juan Lugos

Sports Reporter

Q: Why are people starting to call you “Sam Bam Cardona?”

During one of our games, the announcer announced me as Sam Bam Cardona, which surprised me a bit. He asked if I was okay with that, and I responded with a definite “yes.” I believe the nickname is cool and funny and brings a lot of joy to me.

Q: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up either in sports or outside of them?

I would definitely have to say that my brother was my biggest inspiration growing up. He has been my coach since the second grade and has always believed in me. As I got older, he sat down with me and convinced me that I could play volleyball at the next level, which led to countless hours of training and practice. Thanks to him, here I am today playing at the college level.

Q: What was your mindset going into the recent tournament hosted by Amarillo College?

We, as a team, wanted to prove the grit and grind that we had demonstrated in previous practices against our competition. We definitely also wanted to keep a good record before going into conference play to help boost our confidence. The wins against Trinidad and Butler at the tournament also helped us.

Q: What is your current role for this team coming in as a freshman?

As a freshman-based team with only five sophomores on the roster, I believe that every freshman has an important role on this team. I feel like my energy and positivity is a big asset to this team as I am always trying to bring my teammates up and encourage them.

Q: What goes through your mind during games when you are not on the court?

I believe being off the court can be good for me sometimes, as I do get to watch how the team performs and be able to give that constructive criticism. If I’m not helping on the court, I make sure that I help off of it as well with encouragement and cheering for my teammates.

Q: What’s something that most people do not know about you?

One thing that many people did not know about me when I first got to AC was that I’m bilingual. I grew up learning Spanish and English at the same time because Spanish is my dad’s native language.

Q: What do you want your teammates to remember you for when you are all said and done here at AC?

I would say that I would want them to remember me for my growth here at AC as well as my positivity and energy. My teammates have done a great job at acknowledging my current growth now and hopefully that continues.

Q: If your volleyball mentality were a song, what would it be?

A song that correlates with my heart would be “Hello” by Martin Solveig, which is also my hype song.

Q: How do you balance academics with athletics?

Turning in assignments early and not waiting until the last minute to get my work done is important to find balance. I have found that communicating with my professors and sharing my volleyball schedule with them has helped me tremendously.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

As a team, I would say that our goal this season is to make it to the national tournament. I also want to build a good environment for this team, especially going into our sophomore year where we will all be together again.

Q: What was your commitment journey like when you decided to come to AC?