‘Wicked’ movie stuns, amazes concerned fans

By Ainsley Osborne

Editorial Writer

The year of 2024 was filled with many cinematic remakes and sequels. According to Business

Insider Entertainment, the top thirteen grossing movies of 2024 all fell into this category. The movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked blew many away and found a spot towards the top of this list, and honestly, it was pretty clear why.

Wicked the Broadway musical originally debuted in 2003, and by the end, it was the 4th longest running show as well as the second top-grossing musical. Theatre fans from everywhere were skeptical about the movie adaptation living up to the iconic Broadway show, but after almost two weeks in theatres, everyone seems satisfied, if not wildly impressed. The thrilling plot, combined with the innovative directing of Jon M. Chu and the staggering performances of the stars, created an incredibly touching film that I believe will be cherished for years to come.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo portrayed a hilariously emotional and raw recreation of the original musical. It was no secret that Ariana’s dream role has always been Glinda, and personally, I believe she outdid herself. Fans were skeptical of the pop star, fearing she could not live up to the beloved character

creation originally portrayed on Broadway by Kristin Chenoweth. However, Ariana executed the role of Glinda with her own personal flair that had me and the entire theatre in laughter. Not only was her character’s hilarity entertaining, but the complex emotion of Glinda was so wonderfully displayed through Ariana’s performance. Cynthia Erivo’s depiction of Elphaba matched the intensity of her co-star. Her representation of the “beautifully tragic” heroine had me, and so many others in tears. Her experience in musical theatre aided in her delivery of the challenging, popular songs.

This production honored the original scores, written for the Broadway stage performances, and delivered an album worthy of becoming one of the highest charting soundtracks of 2024. Elements like sound editing and mixing insured an immersive experience for the audience, while maintaining the theatrical broadway feel. The original actors from the broadway production, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, make a cameo in the film and soundtrack, giving long-time Wicked fans an unexpected surprise. This was a unique way to give appreciation to the original cast while embracing the new sound that reflects current vocalists.

Wicked portrayed serious themes such as power, relationships and corruption, while simultaneously making an entire theater of people laugh and sing. The movie adaptation provides accessibility to viewers who may never have the opportunity to experience a live Broadway performance, fostering an interest of theatre across new generations.