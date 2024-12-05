Makers Market brings cheer

By Ashley Escobar

Editor-in-Chief

Amarillo College’s Hispanic Student Association hosted this semester’s Makers Market. The event

featured a selection of handcrafted items made by AC Student Life clubs.

Several clubs such as AC Pride, AC Vocal Jazz, Voters Voice, TEACH Club and many more came together to showcase their markets. “I like that everyone brought something different and that it brings a sense of community to our college and lets everybody see what kind of clubs we have,” Buchanan Carr, an art major, said.

From caroling and buttons, to dog bandanas, the Makers Market offered a wide range of items. Danna Gonzalez, business administration major, hopes that her hand written cards would help bring people together in the community as well as promote the Voters Voice Club. “I represented love creatively,” Gonzalez said. “I believe handwritten cards are so much more intimate and personal than any

other gift.”

At the Student Government Association booth, Igiraneza Innocent, photography major and historian for the club, said they have been hard at work getting together the items they planned to sell. “We have 3D printed fidget toys, custom holiday t-shirts and AC shirts as well,” Innocent said. “I’ve been taking some time to go around and check out what everyone brought and I saw some cool stuff. I am definitely going to buy something.”

Luther Estridge, mass media major who also is a part of SGA, made his way throughout the market

and found that one of his highlights of the event was at the blind date with a book booth hosted by

Biology Club. There he purchased what was to be a historical science fiction book for $15. “Makers

Market is really just a way to promote SGA and to try to raise some money for future trips and events around campus,” Estridge said.

As the winter semester closes and the spring semester makes its way into many club’s calendars, the Makers Market serves as a way to help pay for any dues or trips that may arise. The Global Travel Group is an example of making the most of this opportunity. “Today we are selling all home made dog treats, dog toys and air fresheners in order to fundraise for our trip to Europe in the summer,” Evan Kauffman, cyber security and networking major said.

Although it is only its second appearance at AC, Gonzalez said she always enjoys this event offered for the clubs, students and faculty. “I loved how caring and creative people are for the things they love,”

Gonzalez said. “The other clubs had so many fun little things too.”