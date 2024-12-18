AC announces new president after long-awaited search

By Gillian Crist

After 15 months and two presidential searches, the Amarillo College board of regents has selected Dr. Jamelle J. Conner as the institution’s 15th president and its first female leader.

Conner currently serves as vice president of student affairs at St. Petersburg College in Pinellas County, Florida, a two-year public college. She will assume her new role in January, pending contract negotiations.

The selection process involved video and in-person interviews, community forums and feedback, with guidance from Gold Hill Associates following a previous unsuccessful search.

Until Conner officially takes office, Denese Skinner will continue serving as interim president.