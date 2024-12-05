Opinion: Show compassion year-round

By Jate Britton

Videographer

Year-round kindness will build a positive community. A common theme around the holidays is that people tend to be kinder toward others.

During these times, people will show their peers more gratitude than they did before. There is no reason as to why being kind toward others should be limited to these times. Courtesy should be expressed throughout the year, rather than only around the holidays, to have a consistently positive society.

As a societal expectation, people tend to be kinder and more positive during the holidays. Holiday themes like giving and togetherness influence us culturally to treat others with positivity.

Additionally, during the holidays, opportunities to take part in the community and charities. Because of these factors, individuals feel more obligated to be kind toward others. There are multiple reasons why people miss the opportunities to show compassion year round, like the stress and busyness of daily life, failure to notice an opportunity to show gratitude and the misconception that a grand gesture is required for an act of kindness. While these barriers can make it more difficult to show compassion in everyday situations, kindness can be accomplished through small thoughtful gestures that can make a big difference in the community and build a positive environment.

Showing this kindness toward individuals will boost their mental health, foster a positive attitude and lower the stress that someone is experiencing. Treating others with positivity will also build stronger community relationships. Being kind to oneself is crucial as well. In order to be gratuitous towards others, people have to be kind to themselves. A positive community is not possible if people are not kind to themselves as well.

Treating others with kindness year-round rather than around the holidays is vital. Compassionate acts inspire others to show the same compassionate and foster a positive community and society. A difference can be made simply by treating others with kindness.