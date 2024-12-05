Editorial: Appointing Leaders based on loyalty risks our nations future

As 2024 comes to an end and the new year fast-approaches, The Ranger staff reflects on the changes ahead for our nation, particularly the individuals chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to assume leadership in key roles.

With Trump set to be inaugurated as president for the second time on Jan. 20, several questions arise about the qualifications and suitability of the leaders he has selected to head vital departments. These appointments are more than ceremonial. In fact, they will shape the future of policies affecting millions of people. Yet, many of these nominees appear to lack the expertise or experience required for their respective roles, raising concerns about the direction our country is headed.

Reports suggesting that our president-elect is considering candidates such as celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, co-chair of his transition team and former head of World Wrestling Entertainment, Linda McMahon, to lead the Department of Education and Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, to head the Department of Defense have sparked national conversation.

While such choices may generate headlines, they also reveal a deeper concern. The fact that selecting ideologically aligned or ill-qualified individuals for key positions could lead to government agencies becoming tools for advancing personal or partisan agendas rather than serving the diverse needs of the public.

Government institutions play a vital role in upholding democracy by addressing the needs of all Americans, regardless of political affiliations. Education policy should focus on improving schools, expanding access to quality learning and preparing the next generation for a competitive world.

Similarly, programs like Medicare and Medicaid demand carefully-chosen leadership to ensure affordable healthcare for vulnerable populations. When these agencies are led by individuals chosen for their loyalty or alignment with a narrow worldview, the risk of skewing policies to benefit one ideology grows exponentially.

Appointing someone like Oz, who is known for promoting controversial and often unscientific health claims, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, on his show undermines the credibility of programs that millions depend on for their well-being.

Take the example of placing McMahon in charge of education. While her background may reflect marketing savvy or entertainment expertise, it is far removed from the challenges of managing public schools, addressing inequities or guiding curriculum development. Trump made statements during his campaign suggesting he would like to abolish the Department of Education.

Recent reports have suggested that Hegseth may have faced allegations of sexual misconduct, racist remarks and intoxication.

At the end of the day, these choices risk turning government agencies into echo chambers. Leaders with minimal expertise or an overly partisan approach may prioritize policies that reinforce a single agenda while ignoring the broader, more diverse needs of the population. Leadership matters so much.

The individuals selected for top government roles should bring expertise, a commitment to fairness and the ability to serve the public good. Not just the interests of one leader or party.

As a student-run paper, The Ranger takes its responsibility to report on issues of public concern seriously. In critiquing leadership choices that could profoundly impact our nation, we are reminded of the importance of journalism that prioritizes truth, fairness and courage. In an era where misinformation is rampant, we strive to uphold the values of critical thinking and transparency, both in our newsroom and in the work we share with our readers. It’s not an easy task, but it is one that matters deeply.

A long-time friend of The Ranger recently shared with us a quote from Gene Howard, the late founder of the Amarillo Globe News, that seems fitting to share Appointing Leaders Based on Loyalty Risks Our Nation’s Future Appointing Leaders Based on Loyalty Risks Our Nation’s Future, “A newspaper may be forgiven for lack of wisdom, but never for lack of courage.”