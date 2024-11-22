Review: Amarillo’s coffee scene gets a sweet seasonal makeover in time for the holidays

By Estefani Soloranzo

Staff Reporters

New seasonal coffee drinks of both the fall and winter varieties have hit several different coffee shops in Amarillo.

I recently went to Palace Coffee Shop, where a friend of mine recommended the Pumpkin Maple Latte. The atmosphere at Palace Coffee was amiable and comfortable. You get so distracted by the friendly employees, that you almost forget the price of the coffee – almost.

The service was quick despite the busy lunch hour. Now, as for the latte, the first sip introduces a lot of the pumpkin-flavored foam. It is easy to say the autumn flavors were exploding on your taste buds. For the espresso lovers, this is a winner. It’s a cozy and flavorful option that delivers on the seasonal vibes.

For others who like their coffee along with breakfast items, Whataburger now offers a White Chocolate Peppermint drink. When I entered my nearest location to attempt this new addition, the employee also recommended it in its iced version. The flavor combination is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream. It’s a fun option for those looking for something sweet and minty. If that is right up your alley, it is a sign to try it for yourself.

Any college student looking for free coffee should go to Dutch Bros Coffee. For a limited time only, if you download the app and sign up, you get a free medium coffee. One of the holiday drinks being offered is the Hazelnut Truffle. It was made with chocolate milk, putting it on the sweeter side of the scale, but I’m not complaining. The friendly staff at Dutch Bros made the experience even more enjoyable, and the cute, festive cup decorations were an added bonus. It was definitely a win-win situation.

It can be refreshing to step out of the usual vanilla or caramel options and try something festive. Now is your chance to explore new holiday-inspired flavors for your next brew. Spice up your study session or treat yourself after a test with a seasonal coffee drink. You won’t regret it.