Opinion: The Hidden Cost of Free Speech

By Foster Conner

Staff Reporter

America is a nation that upholds the right to speak about how or what you feel or without repercussions unless it is detrimental to the wellbeing and civility of society. Just because we can say what we want does not mean it protects us from being removed from a venue, being arrested or being barred from returning to that space.

Texas Senate Bill 18 was passed in 2019 to establish the right to freedom of speech within public spaces on campus and allowed schools to establish a time, place and what kind of free speech is allowed if the person(s) does not violate section C.

Specifically in section C it is stated that public spaces are allowed to be used as free speech areas as long as it is not unlawful and does not substantially or materially disrupt the function of the institution.

Change must happen to uphold freedom of speech while also protecting students from harassment.

The demonstration that took place at Amarillo College on Oct. 29, 2024 may not have been stopped, even as distasteful rhetoric was thrown around, but the impact on mental health still remains.

What was seen on that day was a form of free speech often referred to as “hate speech.” This was shown specifically through the way the members who came out specifically targeted students and made comments about their gender, sexuality and weight.

It is extremely worrying that people with questionable intentions are able to walk on an institution of higher learning and cause students to lose focus and drive in class after they are verbally harassed. The mental impact alone disrupts the function of a college institution, let alone everyone distracted from talking about it.

Students come to school for a safe environment to pursue a higher education and directed comments at students removes that layer of safety and comfortability for students to be successful.

College institutions have a responsibility to their students to provide that safe environment. It is difficult to understand how a student is supposed to feel safe in if students are subjected to hate and harassment with nothing able to be done since the person did not physically harm them.

Mental injuries are just as detrimental if not more so than physical injuries. This needs to be evaluated for its impact in the classroom to decide how to create better policies for a safer school.

The solution is simple and our government has already established the guidebook for how to fix and prevent students from being harassed on campus. There needs to be an evaluation of the policies at Amarillo College to make sure students feel safe and welcomed here.