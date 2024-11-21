Review: Sparkling sugar cookie Dr. Pepper shines

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

With winter just around the corner, Sonic Drive-In has released a new collection of drinks to their menu for a limited time with a variety of festive flavors for fans to enjoy. The new additions to the menu include Buttery Brew, Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper and a Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake.

When I discovered these drinks, the Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper immediately caught my attention since I am such a big fan of Dr. Pepper. I am always eager to try new flavors of the drink when they are released, and for that reason, I rushed to the nearest Sonic to get my hands on this latest twist of my favorite soda.

Priced at $3.39 for a large, Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper contains hints of caramel and sugar cookie syrup, topped with a layer of sweet cream. Unfortunately, the half-priced drinks deal on the app does not apply to these special drinks.

Overall, I was excited to try it but I was still a bit skeptical. I knew that this could go one of two ways in the end, I would either love it or hate it.

When it finally came time to take the first sip, I ended up being quite impressed by the outcome. Much to my surprise, I really enjoyed the blend of flavors and thought the sugar cookie flavor complemented the Dr. Pepper well. Before my first taste, one of the things I was most curious about was whether the flavor of sugar cookies and Dr. Pepper would mix well together. I thought back to when I tried the Creamy Coconut Dr. Pepper this past May and how I was completely disappointed in it. Those flavors definitely did not belong together, and I was nervous the same thing would happen here. Luckily that was not the case.

I am honestly convinced that if there ever was a Dr. Pepper-flavored sugar cookie this is what it would taste like. My only complaint was that it turned out to be a little too sweet at times, and I regularly needed to stir the drink to maintain an equal balance of sweetness.

Overall, I would rate Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper 7.5/10. Although I feel like I got my money’s worth, I probably wouldn’t buy it again. It was simply too sweet. If there were an option to add less sweetener, I would consider giving it another try. If you’re looking for a delicious sugary drink to welcome the winter season, this one might be for you.