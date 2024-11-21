Review: Tyler, The Creator delves into fame, family and aging in new album “Chromokopia”

By Mia Flores

Page Editor

On Oct. 28, 2024, Tyler Okonma, better known as, Tyler the Creator, released his seventh studio album, “Chromokopia.” This project came after three years of dedicated work in the studio, showcasing Tyler’s artistic vision as he took on the roles of writer, producer and arranger for the album.

“Chromakopia” demonstrates fluidity, self-expression and experimentation with its electric sound while maintaining mainstream appeal. Certainly, this is his most vulnerable album. Tyler the Creator takes us through a journey of coming to terms with aging and the complexities of adulthood while finally being able to empathize with his father after decades of resentment. Tyler has a unique talent for navigating serious topics while injecting a sense of fun and excitement into his work, making it both thought-provoking and lively.

The album was an interesting pivot from previous albums like “Igor” or “Call Me If You Get Lost” and it quickly became clear that “Chromakopia” was not a concept album. Tyler the Creator no longer relies on a character to be introspective and instead, he shows up as himself expressing; specifically shown on the ninth track of the album: “Take Your Mask Off.” The song’s sound doesn’t remain distinct like his previous works, it features more orchestral elements, cascading harmonies and grandiose two-part songs. This piece feels like a culmination of all his different styles and sounds.

The album opens with Tyler’s mother’s voice saying, “You are the light; it’s not on you, it’s in you.” Her advice and testimonies continue to be a theme of the album, almost as if she’s guiding him through “Chromakopia.” The theme of maternal influence adds a rich layer to Tyler’s storytelling, inviting us into his journey as he reflects on his past, present and future.

In the track, “Like Him,” Tyler grapples with the possibility of becoming his estranged father, while his mother admits that the truth is more complex with the line “He always wanted to be there for you and I’m sorry I was young.” Even the production tells its own story, with beautiful synths taking us to the highest highs and lowest lows.

This album also confesses more than just family dynamics, Tyler digs deeper into different topics like his fears of being a public figure and the realities of his job. In “Noid,” he expresses the extreme paranoia and constant over-analysis he experiences with his verse, “Someone’s keeping watch.” The lyrics also depict his fear of parasocial relationships and the toll it takes on him: “Don’t want to take pictures, nervous system shook, way before nineteen. LA’ll do that to you.” The reverberating guitars sampled from Ngozi Family’s “Nizakupanga Ngozi” give a horror movie feel, paralleling the anxiety-fueled lyrics.

But in his likeness, Tyler the Creator also showcases his versatile range in the track “Sticky” which features GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil’ Wayne. This song is an absolutely standout on this album and my personal favorite. The progression of this song is masterful and has overall plain fun lyricism from everyone.

“Chromokopia” seamlessly blends Tyler’s fears, desires, pain and joy into a cohesive narrative leaving his future uncertain yet full of incredible potential.