Review: HomeGoods grand opening spurs shopping frenzy

By Gillian Crist

Page Editor

Amarillo residents will no longer have to drive to Lubbock to get their HomeGoods fix. The business recently opened a location at 3000 S. Soncy Rd. As a Lubbockite (yes, that’s what we call ourselves) I was excited but avoided the opening due to my hatred for crowds.

During my visit, I parked far back and nearly got run over on the way in, once inside, the Amarillo location appears larger than Lubbock’s, featuring a more extensive pet section and spacious sales floor.

I thought, “Well, this isn’t THAT bad,” until I witnessed the chaos; such as aggressive basket-pushing, the line that felt like it wrapped around the plaza, and the chaotic kitchen section.

I was immediately greeted by a sea of Christmas decor and customers debating which porcelain tree to buy. The furniture section was packed with lamps and husbands lounging on sofas, making couch shopping challenging.

I walked in with a simple shopping list: an ice tray with a lid, a silverware drawer organizer and a bread pan.

After weaving through the aisles upon of miscellaneous kitchenware, I finally came upon the organizers.

I eventually came across two worthy contenders but noticed one was marked $4.99 and he other $5.99 despite being the exact same product – I guess HomeGoods fell victim to drop shippers.

The kitchen aisles were well-stocked, however, navigating its shelves in search of a bread pan felt like metal Tetris. But after a round of bread pan Jenga, I found the perfect pan for my needs.

During my search, I also ended up with a muffin tray as I was unsure of how to return it to the heap od pans it came from. After weaving around baskets and rummaging through enough shelves, I decided to head to checkout where the line stretched to the back of the store, I hesitated but stayed in the name of journalism.

The line took about 20 minutes, which wasn’t bad, every register was open, and the staff was friendly and efficient. I walked out and immediately decided to return….after the holidays.

Overall, the store seemed well-managed, but the hustle and bustle made for an overwhelming experience.