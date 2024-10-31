Review: Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab misses mark for many

By Ale Garcia

In early October, Wendy’s released their much anticipated Krabby Patty Kollab, their take on the infamous Krabby Patty from the beloved Spongebob Squarepants television series. Excited to try the new collaboration, I headed there with high hopes, imagining a fun experience that would bring a childhood dream to life. Growing up with SpongeBob, I anticipated an immersive meal with themed packaging and a creative take on the Krabby Patty. Unfortunately, what I experienced fell short, with minimal effort on Wendy’s part that left me feeling more let down than excited.

The lack of themed packaging was the first disappointment. I expected unique wrappers, cups or boxes that would capture SpongeBob’s playful world. Even a small detail, like a branded sticker on the wrappers or cups, would have been enough to show some thought had gone into the presentation. Instead, I received my meal in standard Wendy’s packaging. This lack of visual flair made it difficult to feel like I was engaging in a special promotion — it felt just like any other meal.

To my surprise, the only “themed” item was a sticker sheet included with the meal. While a sticker sheet might seem like a cute addition, it didn’t compensate for the lack of thought put into the rest of the experience. In the grand scheme of things, it felt like an afterthought, not a real nod to SpongeBob’s world. I couldn’t help but feel this was a missed opportunity to create a more meaningful experience for fans. Wendy’s had a chance to make something memorable here, but instead, it felt like they added the bare minimum.

As for the food itself, it was equally underwhelming. The “Krabby Patty” turned out to be a regular Wendy’s burger with a slight twist: a sauce that combined a hint of pickle, spicy mayo and ketchup. The difference was subtle and didn’t stand out enough to make the burger feel special, unique or at all similar to the life-changing Krabby Patty experience the show depicted. I imagined a flavor that would creatively bring SpongeBob’s iconic Krabby Patty to life — something distinctive, fun and worthy of the character. Unfortunately, it was barely different from a typical Wendy’s burger, which made the collaboration feel less like a celebration of SpongeBob and more like a quick cash grab aimed at SpongeBob fans.

Ultimately, this collaboration felt uninspired. Wendy’s had a perfect opportunity to go above and beyond, adding a bit of SpongeBob’s magic to their menu. Instead, they missed the mark, delivering an experience that felt forgettable and unremarkable. If I were SpongeBob, I’d feel disappointed too. Wendy’s could have created something nostalgic and exciting, but instead, they left fans feeling like they simply weren’t worth the effort.