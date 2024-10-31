Fixing your pets can fix local shelter issues

By Jate Britton

Videographer

Amarillo local animal shelters are struggling with overpopulation. In many cases, animals who find themselves in the shelter often are given zero attention from the community and are left to spend the rest of their lives in a confined space. Amarillo local shelters encourage people to adopt, foster, donate and volunteer in order to give an animal a second chance at life.

“Adoption not only gives animals a second chance at life but also brings immense joy to families,” Samantha Bennett, the Outreach Manager for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said. “Adopting leads to emotional support, companionship and a sense of purpose for both the animal and the owner. Many of our adopted pets demonstrate incredible gratitude and loyalty, creating deep, lasting bonds with their families.”

Tamara Rocsko, a local rescue volunteer, said her time volunteering for the Texas Panhandle Pups Unchained, while it was open, left a lasting impression on her.

“I will never forget those poor mama dogs that were used as backyard breeding dogs. It was the most heartbreaking thing to see,” Rocsko said. “If you buy an animal locally instead of adopting, you are probably getting them from a puppy mill or a backyard breeder, who just want you to give them money while they breed a dog until it’s no longer useful to them and then typically the dog is abandoned or killed.”

Stacey Martin, a local rescue volunteer recounts how the process of adoption can differ from shelter to shelter.

“When adopting, you fill out an application and pay an adoption fee,” Martin said. “Most rescues will do a home visit and introduction if you have other animals. It usually takes up to three months for a new rescue to decompress and know they are finally home.”

Bennett said the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare’s adoption process is created to guarantee that each animal goes to a good home.

“The adoption process at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare typically involves completing paperwork where potential pet owners share information about their lifestyle and preferences,” Bennett said. “We encourage meet-and-greet sessions with the dogs or cats to ensure a good match.”

Local shelters in Amarillo face certain hardships ranging from limited funding, high intake rates and a pressing need for more adoptions and rescue collaborations.

“Many animals arrive with medical issues or behavioral challenges that require time and resources to address,” Bennett said. “Raising awareness and support for our shelter is crucial to continuing our mission.”

Overpopulation is one of the most common challenges that shelters face according to Rocsko. There are currently no laws enforcing the spaying and neutering of animals in Amarillo.

“Amarillo has a gross overpopulation of animals,” Rocsko said. “Animals that are loose due to people not keeping their cats and dogs contained are a large reason for this overpopulation. These animals are not spayed or neutered and are simply breeding and increasing the number.”

Individuals that are unable to adopt can still be involved with animals looking for their forever homes.

“Foster animals,” Rocsko said. “That is probably the biggest issue. We get messages daily from people begging for help with an animal they have found, and rescues need people to foster these animals in order to be able to help. And, of course, money. Local rescues run primarily on donations. The cost to vet an animal is higher than what the adoption fees are. There is a cycle of never breaking even.”

For Brian Frank, mass media instructor, he said that it’s important to find an animal that will work for you and from that choice, you will know that you are doing a good thing. His own dog that recently passed away was a shelter dog that he had adopted 11 ½ years ago. Frank and his family had saved Rocky that day from being put down.

“They become family,” Brian Frank, mass communication instructor, said. “My mindset is that it’s a lot easier to do that and be helpful. Because a lot of the time, the family that matters most to you, is the family you choose. And I think helping is better than buying.”