AC Theatre season kicks off

By Kennedee Huey

Student Reporter

Amarillo College’s 2024-2025 Theatre season is set to kick off Oct. 3 with “Queen Lear.” Assistant professor Ray Newburg said he is excited to see the public witness what the students can do, whether that be performing on stage or designing the productions.

“This season will be no different, I am sure,” Newburg said. “We have some challenging scripts that we are tackling this season, which means our students have some heady material to tackle and deliver to the public.”

“Proof” are set to come alive, and in the spring, Italian American Reconciliation and Between the Lines will make their debut on the stage.

During the 2024-2025 season, the theater students will be challenged with working to create several beautiful productions for the public.

The effort placed by the students goes often unnoticed, though. “We have our students do everything, so all of our actors are also helping with building sets, costumes, lights, props and sound,” Newburg said.

As the students are hard at work, they are also creating a welcoming environment for others to come. “I love that it’s like a family, everyone is friendly to everyone, and I’ve learned so much more than I ever did in high school,” Zoey Cain, theater general dynamics major, said.

Not only is it an amazing opportunity for the theater students, but it’s also fulfilling and beneficial for

the facility members. “Getting to work with the students, seeing students come in with an idea of what they want to do, what they think they want to do, and then seeing them go through and try something new and different, and before they know it, they’re out the door doing something totally different than what they though.” Monty Downs, instructor and technical director, said.

The theatre consistently has something new happening year around. “Every day is unique and exciting. We are constantly working on a new production, and I am thrilled to see the students mastering techniques to pull off the most effective production they possibly can,” Newburg said.

The theatre students and staff are excited to bring these fantastic stories to life, and invite the community to visit and experience the magic in their form of art. For information on purchasing tickets for any of the upcoming shows call the box office at 806-371-5359.