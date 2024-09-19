Fresh produce helps with students’ success

By Viviana Cornejo

Student Reporter

In a move to support food security and promote healthy eating among students, Amarillo College continues to welcome a unique initiative: a Mobile Harvest truck delivering fresh, locally grown produce directly to the campus.

This program is a part of the college’s ongoing efforts to ensure that all students have access to nutritious food, particularly those who may struggle with food insecurity.

The Mobile Harvest, a project spearheaded by the High Plains Food Bank, aims to bridge the gap between local farms and communities that may not have easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables. By bringing the farm to the campus, the initiative seeks to address both the physical and financial barriers that prevent students from maintaining a healthy diet.

Hunter McColl, a garden laborer who helps pick the fruits and vegetables to bag and distribute, said the biggest impact he hopes to see is more student engagement within the badger community.

“It would be more beneficial if students used it more, since it is an asset,” McColl said.

The Mobile Harvest truck, a colorful vehicle filled with an array of seasonal produce, made its first appearance on campus earlier this month. Students were greeted with an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables, including apples, carrots, leafy greens and more. For many unaware of this project, this came as a welcome to incorporate healthier food choices into their daily lives.

“Being a hybrid student, I personally have not heard of the Mobile Harvest,” Monica Sanchez, nursing major said. “But now that I know a little more about it, I will definitely be on the lookout for it.”

The initiative also aligns with Amarillo College’s broader mission to support the holistic needs of its students. The college has been recognized for its innovative approach to addressing issues such as homelessness, hunger and mental health, understanding that these challenges can significantly impact academic performance.

“I’m a new college student, so I’m trying to find different things around campus that I can enjoy and make my college experience better,” Fernando Cortes, business major said. “Now that I’ve heard of Mobile Harvest, I’d love to swing by and grab a couple of fruits to enjoy around campus.”

As the program continues, AC plans to host the Mobile Harvest truck on a regular basis, ensuring that students have consistent access to fresh produce throughout the academic year.