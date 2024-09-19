Review: Students study, swipe with Chegg ‘perks’ memberships

By Gillian Crist

Page Editor

Student discounts are arguably one of the best parts of being in college. Chegg, a website where you can buy textbooks and get help with homework, now offers a subscription bundle to students with eight memberships to different online services. All including a plagiarism checker, math assistance and the ability to ask questions and receive answers from peers and experts.

Chegg offers two subscription options, Chegg Study and Chegg Study Pack, at $15.95 and $19.95, respectively. The main difference is Chegg Study Pack provides more study resources, but they both have the same perks.

The first perk is a free doordash student membership for DashPass. With this, you receive free delivery and discounted fees, as well as other doordash bonuses, like exclusive deals. Normally, DashPass costs $9.99 a month or $4.99 for students.

Another perk is a Prezi membership. Prezi allows one to create presentations and slideshows, including additional add-on elements like videos and premium images and stock art. It also comes with AI prompts which could help take that english presentation to the next level. The base membership for prezi starts at $7.00 a month.

Busuu, a language-learning program, is also included. It resembles Babbel, with a hint of Duolingo. What stands out about Busuu is the interactive community. You can help others learn your native language, while you can get taught another language’. You get requests to help others correct their exercises and they can correct yours. This allows one to experience a more “authentic” language learning experience. Memberships start at $5.95 a month.

A popular perk is Max, formerly known as HBO Max, which is a streaming service. Some of its popular titles include South Park, Sex and the City, Euphoria and Game of Thrones. A basic subscription will run you about $9.99 a month.

Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat are offered, as well. Adobe Express is a program often used for graphic design projects such as posters or videos. Adobe Acrobat is an AI assistant that can help manage PDFs. Adobe Express and Acrobat start at $9.99 and $12.99, without the Chegg subscription.

Another perk is Calm subscription. Calm is an app and website that uses guided meditation, stories, and masterclasses to help reduce stress and anxiety. These memberships usually start at $69.99 a year.

Saving the most well-known perk for last, Chegg Study offers a Tinder Gold membership. Tinder Gold allows users to enable incognito mode, have unlimited likes, and use the tinder passport to match with people from all over the world. Which, as a college student, would not be the worst thing out there, if you are trying to meet new people. Normally, Tinder gold costs $24.99 for a monthly plan.

All of these perks combined save you about $64.50 a month. And for a college student, with about a million things left to do on that to-do list, these perks do not sound so bad. A doordashed meal from your favorite place might make or break that study session.

To sign up for a Chegg Study or Study Pack Membership, you can go to Chegg.com, create an account, and go to Perks.