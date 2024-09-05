Review: Post Malone makes shift to country music in new album

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

The music world is constantly evolving, with tons of artists and music lovers exploring new sounds, especially country. As a result of the genre’s increasing popularity, many artists have begun to enter the country music scene including Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Ray and most recently, Post Malone.

Just two months after collaborating with Taylor Swift on her hit single “Fortnight,” Post Malone announced that his tenth album, titled “F-1 Trillion,” would be released during summer 2024. “F-1 Trillion” and the deluxe edition, “F-1 Trillion: Long Bed” were released on Aug. 16 and include collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs, among others.

There are so many great songs on the “F-1 Trillion” album that it’s difficult to choose a favorite, but I’m most impressed with “What Don’t Belong to Me.” This was the first song I heard from the album, so it’s no surprise that it immediately caught my attention.

“What Don’t Belong to Me” is a powerful ballad and really showcases Post Malone’s growth as an artist and his willingness to explore deeper themes on the album. Through raw and vulnerable lyrics, this song explores the bittersweet confession of a fragmented heart struggling with regret and the realization that some things simply cannot be undone, even in the face of a new, potentially fulfilling relationship. I especially love when he sings that he could “tie a rope around the moon” for his new love but can’t give her his heart because he already gave it away, therefore it does not belong to him anymore as he sings at the end of the chorus: “I can’t give you what don’t belong to me.” The amount of emotion and honesty displayed in those lyrics is nothing short of incredible, and from the vocals to everything in between I was not disappointed.

Just like with choosing a favorite song, it was equally as hard to choose a favorite collaboration out of the fifteen featured on the album. Leading up to the release of “F-1 Trillion,” I was happy to hear the news that Post Malone would be collaborating with so many of my favorite country artists. That is honestly my favorite thing about the album in addition to the amazing lyrics and phenomenal vocals.

Out of all these collaborations, my favorite definitely has to be “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen).” This was the first song that was released for the album and explores the themes of toxic relationships and bitterness. The main thing that stuck out to me in this song was how well Post Malone’s and Wallen’s voices harmonized together. It was great getting to hear them sing together in this breathtaking song, and with how great it turned out, I believe this certainly will not be their only song that they sing together.

The deluxe edition of the album, “F-1 Trillion: Long Bed” includes all the standard tracks on the album in addition to nine extra solo songs. Among these nine songs, my favorite was “Ain’t How it Ends.” In this song, Post Malone finds himself reminiscing on a lost love in a way that is so poetic and heartfelt. I could not help but get lost in this one, it was just that good. It was everything that a country song should be and Post Malone skillfully stepped into the genre. If you are looking for a great country album to listen to, I’d recommend “F-1 Trillion” by Post Malone in a heartbeat.