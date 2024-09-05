Review: ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Beetle-Fanta

By Alex Rhodes

Videographer

Fanta recently partnered with Warner Bros. and released six limited edition drinks based on the long-awaited upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Each drink represents a different character from the movie. Even though the drinks are limited edition, there’s actually only one new flavor – Fanta Haunted Apple.

The Haunted Apple can features Beetlejuice’s iconic black and white stripes as well as an image of the man himself. While the drink is slightly darker in color than Nickelodeon green slime.

The label on the suspiciously radioactive green drink says it’s spiced apple flavored. However, it actually tastes more like a sour apple flavored drink to me, which apparently has driven other consumers away. Some online reviews for the new Fanta drink complain about it being gross, having a taste like apple cider or a rotten apple — but I think that’s the whole point of the drink.

It’s a sour take on Fanta’s already-popular apple drink, but with a “Beetlejuice” twist. Having the strong sour take is the best part and honestly it’s my favorite drink right now. So, for fans of sour drinks this is the perfect punch of sour with a slight undertone of sweetness.

While most lemonades are too sweet for me when mass produced; the Haunted Apple drink has the perfect combination of sweet and sour with no one flavor overpowering another.

I’ve been having a tough time finding my new favorite Fanta flavor after trying it for the first time. Online, I found that a 12-pack at Walmart is priced at $6.78, and a single bottle costs $2.28. However, when I checked the delivery option, the cost jumped to $29.29, which seemed like a strange glitch. I even asked others to check, and they got the same price. Since not everyone might like the flavor, I wouldn’t recommend ordering it from Walmart for delivery if you haven’t tried it before. On the bright side, I saw that single bottles are only $1.95 at Dollar General, so that might be a better option for anyone interested in giving it a try.

All-in-all the new Haunted Apple Fanta flavor is truly for the sour lovers of the world and is not everyone’s cup of tea, but for me, in particular, it’s a 10 out of 10.