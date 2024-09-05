First responder facility makes debut, provides opportunities

By Jate Britton and Gillian Crist

Videographer and Page Editor

Amarillo College’s First Responder Academy is now open and features advanced facilities designed for realistic training.

At the board of regents meeting on Aug.27, a unanimous decision was made to budget $624,753 toward audio visual systems for the first responders center and simulation center. An additional $534,895 was approved to install virtual reality systems. These were funded through grants and campaigns. The incorporation of these systems will allow for an enhanced training and educational experience.

According to AC’s Director of Public Service Programs, Eric Wallace, the future recruitment for the First Responders Academy appears promising.

“The new facility has already generated considerable interest and we expect that trend to continue as more people learn about our new space and the training opportunities we offer,” Wallace said. “The integration of our programs in this modern facility allows us to offer a more comprehensive educational experience, which is a significant draw for students who are serious about pursuing a career in public service.”

Wallace also said he is optimistic that this merged approach to the academy will amplify enrollment.

“We’re hoping to see a continued increase in interest across all programs–criminal justice, law enforcement, fire, and EMS,” Wallace said. “The consolidation of these programs under one roof has made it easier for prospective students to see the full range of opportunities available to them.”

Master Plan Program Manager for The Facilities Management Center, Danny Smith, the new location will ultimately serve as a stepping-stone for students to train for public service careers.

“The academy is a first-class facility, with training for EMS, simulation rooms and apparatus for vehicles, this academy should be able to offer training for the top 26 counties,” Smith said.

Wallace said that the academy will also positively impact Amarillo, not only through economic means, but also safety enhancements.

“It will not only serve as a premier training ground for future first responders, but it will also contribute to the local economy by attracting students, faculty and events to the area,” Wallace said. “Also, by producing highly-trained professionals, the academy will directly contribute to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Wallace said the First Responder Academy not only serves as a training ground but as a symbol of dedication to students and the community.

“This academy is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality education and training for our students,” Wallace said. “We are continually seeking ways to innovate and improve, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared as first responders. We’re also looking forward to forging new partnerships with local and regional agencies to further enhance our programs and provide real-world training experiences.”

The First Responders Academy is open for enrollment to any students as of fall 2024 at 3701 Plains Blvd.