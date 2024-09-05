TimelyCare offers healthcare access to students, families

By Ashley Escobar

Editor-in-Chief

Amarillo College offers TimelyCare access, a platform offering 24/7 access to medical and mental health services to currently enrolled students, their dependents and spouses.

This initiative aims to provide immediate care, addressing both physical challenges ranging from colds, coughs and allergies to mental health needs through on-demand therapy sessions. Whether it’s a scheduled appointment or an on-demand consultation, the average wait time to connect with a physician or provider is five minutes, according to last year’s statistics.

“Time is hard,” Jerrod Hinders, AC counseling center coordinator, said. “It’s hard to prioritize our mental health and wellbeing in that eight to five worklife, Monday through Friday. Our students have lives outside of school and sometimes they are unable to stick around or things can conflict with class, so TimelyCare helps students who need evening or weekends to get connected.”

The flexibility of TimelyCare is one of its standout features. Hinders highlights the ability of the TimelyCare to service students who have not only a particular request for time, but also language, experience, culture or identity a student might want to relate to.

“This service is invaluable to someone who is struggling,” an anonymous TimelyCare rating said. “I have been so focused on my studies and taking care of my father who has stage four cancer, that I forgot to renew my prescription for my thyroid meds. I went a week without and was so terribly sick and had no way or funds to go to a doctor two hours away. I remembered seeing something for TimelyCare on my school resources. This app and service helped me so much.”

Hinders said the college recognizes that many students need quicker access to care and that with the eight week class models can pose challenges.

“A lot of times we do not prioritize our mental health proactively, it’s usually a reaction to something, from feeling stressed or in a crisis mode,” he said. “Our students deserve to have 24/7 access no matter where or when they are at.”

Students can access TimelyCare through multiple channels: the AC Connect portal, by visiting timelycare. com/amarillocollege, or by using the TimelyCare app, all with their Amarillo College email address.

“Speaking out to a fellow student can be hard at times so knowing that there is someone who wants to hear us out helps college feel a little lighter,” Alondra Patino, nursing major said. “I haven’t used TimelyCare but I know it’s there when I need it.”