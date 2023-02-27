Annual event at Amarillo College brings women together

By Nallely Garcia

Amarillo College is hosting a Women in Industry event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Feb. 28 at the AC East Campus for women who are interested in Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology, Auto Collision, Fire Technology, Aviation Maintenance, Welding Technology, Machining or Industrial Maintenance including Electromechanical, HVAC, Instrumentation and Electronics and Wind.

“Industry trades are typically dominated by males, and we are striving to level the playing field by having more females represented in those fields.” Cassie Montgomery, Director of Outreach Services, said. “The Women in Industry event aims to expose women to the different industry trades Amarillo College has to offer, in a way that allows them to explore, ask questions, and see the options up close and personal.”

The event is held every year in order to bring more women into the programs offered at Eat Campus, according to Claudia Arnold, the adviser for industrial and technical education programs. “We want to encourage women to consider these programs and let them know they can do these as well,”she said.

“We will have speakers and other female students that have completed the program speak to the groups of women that attend. We will have our very own first female AFD firefighter in Amarillo present. So that is awesome for sure. She was a cadet in our Fire Academy in 2020.” Arnold said.

“The event will include a panel discussion with women who have completed the Amarillo College industry programs and have secured employment in their fields. We will also have two keynote speakers, a lunch, and the tour of all our industry programs on the East Campus.”Montgomery said.

“Our goal is for women to leave the event feeling confident that they are supported by Amarillo College if they choose to pursue a career in the industry. We aim to help attendees apply for admission, complete the enrollment process, and answer any questions they have about the programs or career paths.” says Montgomery.