Preparation is key for transfer success

By JEFF SANCHEZ

Student Reporter



Students at Amarillo College are making plans for the future as the fall semester comes to a close. As graduation approaches, many students are prepping for a new chapter. The next step for some is to continue their studies at a university.

“I look forward to working with others at Texas Tech as well as being involved in clubs and organizations,” Deisy Molina, a photography major, said.

AC officials say planning ahead is the key to a smooth transfer process.

“Students can prepare by beginning your research on the university and major you are interested in and determine who the transfer admissions counselor is at the university,” Jamie Perez, transfer success coordinator, said.

“Most students can begin the transfer process of applying to their university in the last term at AC,” Perez said. “In some cases with top tier universities, like The University of Texas at Austin, you need to start the admissions application process a year in advance,” he said.

Students who have graduated and transferred said the AC transfer services were helpful and led to success at their universities.

“AC prepared me to have a good understanding of college prior to transferring to a bigger university by allowing me to challenge myself in the courses I took,” Paulina Fernandez, an engineering major at the University of Texas Tech, said.

“A piece of advice I would give to future transfer students is to not be afraid of stepping out of your comfort zone when transferring,” Fernandez said. “It’s important to ask for help when needed and to get involved in school activities,” she said.

Students can visit the AC transfer connections website to download a transfer guide checklist to help prepare. According to Perez, most universities have a similar transfer checklist students should look into.

“Upon submitting your admissions application then be on the look-out for the university’s decision on your admissions status,” said Perez. “The university’s decision may take one to two weeks and students will receive an email or letter and will outline your next steps or additional documentation needed,” he said.