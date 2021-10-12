Coffee Bar offers fall drinks, productive environment

REVIEW

By ARINE GARIN

Videographer

Strata Coffee Bar is a new coffee shop located by Texas Tech Veterinary School and BSA Hospital. The address is 7560 Outlook Drive, number 100. It is the newest hangout place for students, healthcare workers and people from all over the community.

As you enter Strata, you will notice its modern minimalistic design. High top tables and open windows greet the customers with the aromatic scent of coffee.

You’ll find yourself overlooking the north side of the Texas Panhandle but also the barista’s making your drink right in front of you. Various artwork compliments the decor along with a lounge area to sit back and chill out with friends.

The menu offers a variety of drinks and snacks for those who are in need of a little bit of an energy booster.

I had the pumpkin chai latte accompanied by a pumpkin cheesecake muffin with oatmeal streusel. The latte tasted quite sweet with the subtle hint of cinnamon, but the muffin balanced it out resulting in a rich flavor combination.

The service was great and the baristas were attentive to their customers. They really made it their priority to deliver good quality products and service.

Molly Ghormley, a barista, has been working there since this past April and says the place expresses an efficient and productive environment.

“It’s quite different from the other coffee shops in town, we have live entertainment every Thursday night and we have a full bar with a happy hour,” Ghormley said.

Ethan Ortega, a screenwriter, started hanging out at Strata and now works there. “This place gave off a good environment. I liked the productive energy and how they focused on quality,” Ortega said.

In addition to the quality of the drinks, the prices are reasonable, they’re great for students on a budget.

I also ordered a vanilla cappuccino and a strawberry smoothie, which both were equally delicious and honestly tasted better with every sip that I took.

I highly recommend this place since fall is in full swing, their pumpkin pie frappe is one you’ll have to try out for yourself.