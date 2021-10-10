Malignant makes malicious addition to horror movie genre

REVIEW

By RYLEE MOORE

Student Speak Reporter

James Wan does it again with his newest grizzly horror film: “Malignant.” Released in theaters, and on HBO Max, Sept. 10, “Malignant” has since grossed $9.8 million in the box office, despite being released on HBO Max as well. On HBO Max, “Malignant” still holds the first spot in the “popular movies” category as more people continue to stream it.

The opening scene starts in a hospital with a doctor and staff panicking because of a feral patient. The scene is gruesome, and ends with the doctor saying they can’t help the patient and they need to perform surgery to “cut out the cancer.”

It then skips to our main character Madison, played by Annabelle Wallis, who is pregnant. Madison starts having terrifying dreams about a murderer. These dreams shift her reality to where it seems as if she’s right next to the killer as the murders occur.

As it starts impacting her life more and more, things get worse, and the circumstances of the murders don’t make sense. We follow along as Madison, her sister Sydney, played by Maddie Hasson and the cops try to figure out who the killer is; and how to stop them. As the movie progresses, new information is given, and piece-by-piece it all comes full circle.

The ending is not something I saw coming, and between the many plot twists and jump scares, you’re sure to be on the edge of your seat.

This isn’t something I would consider a typical scary movie. This movie is rated R for gruesome images, language and strong horror violence. It’s definitely a gory movie, and I don’t suggest watching it while eating. While “Malignant” pales in comparison to some of the other horror movies Wan has directed, like “The Conjuring 2,” “The Nun” and the “Insidious” series, it still makes you want to look over your shoulder when you’re done watching.

Horror fans, you need to add this to your list of spooky movies to watch this year, but keep in mind it’ll only be on HBO Max until Oct. 10.