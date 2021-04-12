Student project gives back to community

By RUTH MARTINEZ

Page Editor

Badgers Give Back is a community service project that Amarillo College Student Government Association members do every year in order to reach out and help all students and the community. From Feb. 22 to 26 anyone on campus and in the community could donate food and hygiene items in exchange for an AC T-shirt. Students could donate up to five times by giving four canned foods or two boxed food items and also two toiletries or two hygiene items.

SGA partnered up with and donated all the food and products to the Advocacy Resource Center. Due to COVID-19, the ARC has been running low on supplies for students in need. The ARC helps students remove any barriers such as utilities, housing, transportation, child care and the most used service, food pantry. “A lot of times people will look at the food bank as a place where you can go or Salvation Army things like that, but we have our own here that resources other badgers that are on campus with us, so we thought what can we do to benefit them,” said Nazario Maestas, SGA vice president and recording arts major.

By Tuesday, Feb. 23, all three bins were completely full of different items. They filled up again Thursday, and Friday SGA members brought in extra bins. The bins were 32-gallon trash cans, so at the end of the week, SGA had 12 bins full with additional bags that needed to be carried to the ARC.

Jenna Welch, the Student Life coordinator, said that the community service project is different every year for the students, “This was their first time taking donations for the ARC and it was really successful,” she said.

Social Services Coordinator Ashley Guinn worked closely with the SGA on the project. “I am just so proud of Amarillo College and just the students and Student Government and for everybody just taking on our culture of care. We know that it takes all of us and it’s not just one specific person because whenever we all come together, great things can happen like this,” Guinn said.