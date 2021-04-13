Series ends with addiction

By JOSH KAENTONG

Videographer

DON’T watch “Attack on Titan.” I’ll be the first to say it, and I won’t be the last. “Attack on Titan” will get you invested into the show and it will keep you invested. The day I fear the most is the day this series ends. The author of the show himself says that he dreams of opening a spa when the season finale ends. I and many others believe he plans on doing this with the tears and sweat of his viewers.

Seriously, if you haven’t heard of the show, it is one of the most popular shows in the United States to date, according to Parrot Analytics. The premise of the show is about a boy named Eren Jaeger who lives inside the walls that protect humanity from man-eating Titans. One day the wall manages to break and on that day, mankind received a grim reminder that they lived in fear of the Titans and were disgraced to live in cages that they called walls.

There are a lot of shows that are interesting and can get you thinking, but rarely are there shows that challenge the viewer’s thinking on various subjects like morality and freedom. “Attack on Titan” is special because it has everybody thinking, not just one niche group. The show is currently airing its final season and the finale is comparable to “Avenger’s End Game.” “AOT” is the furthest thing from predictable from all the plot twists and shocking revelations, it leaves you craving to know more each episode.

Now, the question at hand is, “If this show is so good, then why haven’t I heard of it?” It’s a sound argument and there’s not much to dissect except the fact that this show is actually an anime. Although it is safe to say a majority of people do not watch anime and that it’s “just cartoons.” I’m here to challenge that in “AOT” fashion. Hear me out, an animation is able to express more emotion than a real human being, plain and simple. Animation has the ability to show the imagination and emotions that we bottle up and can’t express in real life because it’s awkward and unrealistic.

In “AOT,” the main character screams at the top of his lungs about something he wants to achieve and is really passionate about. If you were to replace that with a real human, it would just be awkward or even funny. When I first watched anime, it was easy to tell that it was all fake, but at the same time, that’s what made it feel all real.

TV shows struggle with the disconnect between what’s reality and what’s fake, and because of that, I’d like to disconnect the thought of you not watching an anime, and make watching “Attack on Titan” a reality. You will love it, even if it’s fake.