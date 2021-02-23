Quarantine kits distributed

By Ruth Martinez

Page Editor

The Amarillo College Student Government Association started the spring semester with something for students who can’t return to campus because they have COVID-19 or have been exposed. Along with the many events planned for students to participate through Zoom, those who are in quarantine will get something a bit different – a quarantine kit.

The kits contain Amarillo College swag, snacks, puzzles, a handwritten postcard, and more. “I’m really proud of our students to kind of think outside the box by putting a box together for other students,” Amber Hamilton, the director of Student Life, said.

Carmen Nava, a criminal justice major and Student Government Association secretary, said she wants students who are quarantined to know that their classmates are thinking about them. “I had to get quarantined twice,” she said. Nava helped make the kits and also helped make handwritten postcards to put in the kits.

In order to receive a kit, students must click on a link in the Weekly Dig email that goes out each Monday. The link connects students to a Google form that they will fill out. Hamilton stressed that all personal student information will be kept private. The only people who will view any information are Hamilton and Jenna Welch, the Student Life coordinator.

The quarantine kits are a new idea and the first shipment of kits were sent out Jan. 22. SGA plans to send out kits once a week, and the kits are expected to be delivered between Monday and Wednesday of the following week.

Welch said she is hoping to get some feedback from the students who get the kits. “After we do them for a while, we can reach out to those students and get some information from them on how they like them or appreciated what we sent them,” Welch said.

These past semesters have been difficult for both faculty and students. The quarantine kit is simply a reminder that AC cares. “We’re all in this together, and we kind of carry that throughout our message this year,” Hamilton said. The Student Government Association is planning more events to help students stay connected to AC and involved in Student Life for the rest of the semester.