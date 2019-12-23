Wrestling Begins

By Tatheana Finney Staff Reporter

With the stress of finals weighing on students, Amarillo College hosted its first wrestling tournament Dec. 7 on the Washington Street Campus in the Carter Fitness Center.

“It’s the first ever wrestling tournament for Amarillo College and we are incorporating folk style wrestling,” Trent Oneal, the intramurals coordinator, said.

The weight classes were separated into five different categories for both men and women.

“It gives students something to do. We know students are stressed out. One of the best ways to relieve stress is through exercise and competition,” Oneal said.

Jasper Divina, a drafting major who has been wrestling since he was seven, was one of the champions at the tournament winning 12-0.

Dudelia Leon, a criminal justice major, won the tournament for the women’s league with a score of 3-2.

AC intramurals offers a variety of tournaments including basketball, softball, sand volleyball, soccer and Thursday events that do not require sign ups and feature activities ranging from yoga to dodgeball.

“It’s a really good place to meet new people and just grow your circle and reach out to people and it’s fun,” Leon said.

Divina agreed, saying the tournament gives students an outlet for competition in an environment for friends and family to watch.

“I like how involved AC is to students that didn’t get athletic scholarships. I really like how they support students,” he said.

For more information about upcoming tournaments and different activities, email Oneal at taoneal@actx.edu or visit the student life calendar to see the different sports available: https://www.actx.edu/studentlife/intramural-sports.