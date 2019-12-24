AC honors students

By Dannter Labrador/ Staff Reporter

Amarillo College’s fourth annual National Adult Honor Society ceremony and reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Oak Room of the College Union Building on the Washington Street Campus.

The event will “recognize students who show exemplary character in the classroom, have cooperation, good attendance and a way to celebrate students who work really hard in class,” said Ronetta Urton, assistant ESL coordinator.

“All of Amarillo College’s students are fantastic, but the ones who qualify are our shining stars, are the ones who go out of their way to do the extra, to help other students, to help the teachers,” Urton said.

For example, some students stay before and after classes to tutor other students who have trouble grasping information during the lecture, Urton said.

Keynote speakers will be Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College, and Edythe Carter, dean of academic success.

AC has a handful of programs whose students are eligible for the NAEHS induction: English as a Second Language (ESL), General Education Degree (GED) or High School Equivalence (HSE), Health and Science Division (HSD, and/or any Adult Education Program (ABE).

The students honored will receive an NAEHS membership certificate, NAEHS letters of recommendation for employment, scholarships and grants and an NAEHS pin.

The “Pinning Ceremony” of a new member is done by having a family member or professor do the honors.

Urton said the Inductees are nominated by their instructors. A teacher can recommend up to one to two students “per session” and “used to do it once per semester but that has recently changed to once per year.” To be recognized by faculty for an award, a student must reflect dependable attendance, cooperative attitude and a strong work ethic, she said.

This year the National Adult Education Honor Society will have 21 inductees.