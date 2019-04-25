Heading back to Woodstock

By CARTER HALL, Staff Reporter |

The weekend of Aug. 15-18, 1969 changed the world of music forever. More than 400,000 young people attended a music festival in Bethel, White Lake, New York called Woodstock.

Half a century later, there will be one more Woodstock celebrating the festival’s 50th anniversary with both past and present artists.

Woodstock 2019 will take place in the original city Aug. 16 through 18, 2019. Fans will be able see celebrities such as Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Halsey.

The original Woodstock was a three-day event that ushered in a scene that had never been seen before. Music lovers could come together and possibly see some of their favorite artist, that is if they did not back out.

Last-minute venue changes, bad weather and the hordes of attendees were the cause of some headaches for “An Aquarian Experience: Three Days of Peace and Music,” which was the original name of Woodstock, but this did not stop the positive energy of the weekend. A lot of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and rain were the reasons why there was indeed a peaceful celebration along with the music that made Woodstock what it is today.

Time has passed and music has changed since the first Woodstock 50 years ago, but this does not mean it is never to late to attended music festivals.

Fans have flocked to various music festivals such as Austin City Limits (ACL) and Coachella, but they might not live to the same hype as Woodstock once did.

“I wasn’t around when the first Woodstock took place, but I feel as though some of the bands were definitely more authentic and much more talented honestly,” Maddisun Fowler, the student media coordinator, said.

National music festivals draw huge crowds, and people want to hear their favorite bands. But there are local festivals that have been popping up and getting some recognition. For three years, during hot summer days that escalated into cool and unforgettable nights, a student from Amarillo College named Drake Hutton put on Lovestock, a music festival that was held on 10th and Maddison Streets for all music lovers.

“I think the greatest thing about putting a music festival together is being able to help people. Whether it be someone who’s just looking for something on Saturday night, or a local artist just trying to play a gig. It’s a great feeling,” Hutton, a mass media major, said.

As people are wishing to enjoy good times with music from the past or present, many say they are hoping that this year will be better than the previous Woodstock revival in 1999. Twenty years ago, at Woodstock ’99, problems varied from crowd surfing during Alanis Morisette’s performance of “Ironic,” to overcrowding.

“Have we all forgotten about Woodstock ’99? That was a train wreck. What precautions are being taken to avoid what happened in 1999?” Fowler said.