Students, faculty win advertising awards at Addy’s

By STEVI BRESHEARS, Editor-in-chief |

Amarillo College students and faculty won several awards at the Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation’s 2019 Advertising Awards Feb. 23. “The Current,” AC’s student-run magazine, won a silver Addy award for its 2018 spring edition and a special judges’ award for best in print.

“It is a really great feeling knowing that all of our hard work last semester keeps paying off,” said Claire Ekas, a graphic design major and editor of the aforementioned magazine. “We don’t do any of this to win awards, but it’s a cherry on top when we do.”

“The Current” is published once a semester and focuses on arts and media in the community. Each semester, the editor and staff take a different direction with stories and design. Other staff members for the spring 2018 Current were Salvador Gutierrez and Lauren Ebben, assistant editors; Mackenzie Farmer and Stevi Breshears, page editors and Jake Wagner-Russell, graphic artist.

“I’m very happy and so proud of everyone. We all worked so hard on this magazine and to see that hard work pay off was truly a gratifying experience,” Ebben said.

Other winners included Derek Weathersbee, AC graphic design instructor, who received a gold award for art direction on the TwoFish Branding Campaign and a silver award for art direction on the McGibney Guitars Branding Campaign.

Jake Wagner-Russell, who received a gold award for illustration on the Wanderbrunch Campaign, a silver award for art direction on the Shaggy Waggles Branding Campaign and a special judges’ award for best illustration on the Wanderbrunch campaign.

The local tier of the American Advertising Awards are hosted every February by the Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation. Local winners have the opportunity to move up to district and even national levels with their work.