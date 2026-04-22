Paint Rock coffee brews new flavor

Bentlee Phipps

Ranger Reporter

As an avid enjoyer of all things caffeinated and coffee-flavored, I recently decided it would be a good idea to visit the newly opened Paint Rock Coffee Co. here in Amarillo. I had heard a ton of positive reviews from friends and figured I needed to see what all the hype was about for myself.

Originally started in Paint Rock, Texas, this newer location really stands out right away. The shop features murals all over the outside as well as the interior, which gives it a really unique and artsy vibe. When I first walked in, it honestly reminded me of a boutique. There’s a small retail section with stickers, cups, hoodies, and other branded merchandise. Everything follows a pink and white color scheme that fits perfectly with the overall aesthetic of the shop. Even with the retail section, though, it still feels cozy and welcoming. There’s plenty of space to sit down, whether you want to study, get some work done, or just hang out and talk with friends.

For my order, I decided to try the Carmella, which is one of their signature drinks, along with a lemon bar to test a pastry option they give you. The Carmella was sweet, but not in an overwhelming way. It had a really nice balance of caramel and chocolate flavors mixed into the coffee, along with a slightly earthy complimented by the added flavors. It leans more toward a traditional coffee flavor with the stronger brew flavor slipping through in the aftertaste.

The lemon bar was also a really solid option. It had the tartness you would expect, but it didn’t overpower the sweetness of the jelly used inside. The crust was golden, crispy, and flaky, which paired perfectly with the lemon filling. On top of that, there was a drizzle of frosting that added just enough extra sweetness to balance out the more sour and tart taste.

Altogether, my order came out to roughly ten dollars for a medium coffee and the lemon bar, which I think is pretty good especially compared to a lot of chain coffee places around Amarillo. Overall, I would definitely recommend Paint Rock Coffee Co. to anyone looking for a coffee spot that isn’t overbearingly sugary or just wants to try something new in Amarillo.