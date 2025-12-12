TELUS Health expands counseling access at AC

By Jate Britton

Videographer

Currently-enrolled Amarillo College students now have access to free mental health support through TELUS Health, a new counseling platform the college adopted to expand access and reduce wait times. The move comes after AC ended its partnership with TimelyCare in May 2025.

TELUS Health is a student support app that connects students with licensed mental health professionals available 24/7. Because TELUS Health services are available at any time of day, individuals who are unable to access the AC Counseling Center during office hours can use the TELUS Health app to speak with a counselor in real time via phone, video or text. This flexibility gives students, especially those balancing work, school and family responsibilities, an opportunity to receive support when it fits their schedule.

Additionally, because the Counseling Center has limited staff and offers counseling services to all students, the number of sessions it can provide to each student is limited. The AC Counseling Center will connect students with resources for additional counseling sessions if needed. Still, students who have used all of their available counseling sessions can continue speaking with a counselor through TELUS Health, so students will still have access to mental health support when in-person sessions are no longer available.

TELUS Health can connect students with multilingual counselors, so students who do not speak English as their first language can communicate effectively with their counselor. A lived-experience counselor can also be provided upon request, for individuals who want to talk with someone who understands their situation or identity more personally.

Because TELUS Health offers remote counseling, online students have access to counseling services at home, giving them the same counseling options as in-person students.

According to Counseling Center Coordinator, Jerrod Hinders, TELUS Health offers an in-person counseling program in which they connect students with a counselor to set up an appointment. This feature gives students who prefer in-person support free and accessible options.

In recent years, students’ need for mental health support has increased. Staff at the AC Counseling Center understand this growing need for support, which is why they partnered with TELUS Health to provide mental health support to more students and make counseling more accessible. This partnership aims to remove obstacles to accessing mental health services and provide support whenever needed.