SGA leads food drive

By Angelina Syribouth

Social Media Manager

Amarillo College’s Student Government Association (SGA) and the Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC) are wrapping up their campus-wide “Pack the Pantry” donation drive today, Dec. 11.

They are collecting shelf-stable food donations in the Byrd Business Building, Room 417, including rice, canned vegetables, pasta, ramen, oatmeal and bottled water to support students facing increased food insecurity as delays in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits continue to affect the region. Each donated item counts as an entry toward a prize drawing.

“We heard from the ARC about the immediate need for food in the food pantry because of the lack of SNAP benefits and how it is affecting students,” Coline Moon, SGA president, said. “This influenced SGA to lead this food drive to make a campus-wide competition on who could bring in the most food items.”

Moon said that SGA hoped the event would both support and bridge the gap between the students who donate and students in need.

“I am hoping that this will be influential to all AC students in becoming aware of how food insecurity directly affects students on our campus and how we need to support our fellow students,” Moon said.

ARC staff assistant, Karen Bramblett, said the instability surrounding federal benefits led to an uptick in student visits.

“When all this started happening with the government, we saw an increase of more than 17% from the students that were using it before,” Bramblett said. “Stuff goes out fast since those are things that students need.”

Bramblett said the influx of donations will help the ARC continue providing essentials and stock up the pantry.

“We’ve had some other donations lately from the library, other employees and the community has really gone out of its way to help stock up this pantry,” Bramblett said. “SGA has done stuff for us before, and it has always been immensely appreciated.”

Social Service Coordinator Jessahcia Bulloch said SGA’s involvement has helped students who may feel uncomfortable seeking assistance from staff.

“Students are often more comfortable and receptive to resources promoted by their peers and elected student representatives,” Bulloch said. “This reduces the stigma often associated with seeking help. Since the drive focuses on the most needed items, it helps students get the specific essential goods they utilize regularly that might not be covered by other emergency aid.”