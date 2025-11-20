Students show talent at Texas theatre festival

By Zoe Hughes

Page Editor

Photos by Zoe Hughes | Isael Melendez and Brooklyn Pruitt win scholarships at theatre festival

Two students from Amarillo College’s Theatre Arts program participated in the “Texas Educational Theatre Association TheatreFest,” where two of them received $3,000 transfer scholarships and all three received multiple university callbacks.

The annual festival brings together high school, college and university theatre programs from across the state. The trip was organized to allow students to audition for universities and make transfer connections, according to Ray Newberg, Program Coordinator for Theatre Arts at Amarillo College.

“Our main thrust for Amarillo College is to give our students, particularly ones who are getting ready to transfer or graduate, an opportunity to audition in front of about 30 or 40 universities in one sitting,” Newberg said. “It gives them their opportunity to find their next school after Amarillo College.”

Both students received more than 10 callbacks each from universities. Brooklyn Pruitt and Isael Melendez were selected to receive $3,000 scholarships, which can be used at any university after they transfer.

Newberg said the results reflect the program’s focus on transfer readiness. “Clearly, universities want them. Clearly, universities believe they deserve scholarships. I think that speaks volumes as to the learning objectives that we have here at AC,” he said.

Melendez, a performance major, performed two monologues for his audition. “Everyone in that room is on your side,” he said. “They just want to see you perform and try to get you to come to their college.”

He said he is considering several universities, including Sam Houston State University and the University of Houston.

Pruitt also performed two contrasting monologues. “To me, it didn’t really feel like a competition,” she said. “The colleges were on our side. They wanted us to do our best and see if they wanted us to be a part of their program.”

Pruitt said she received about 15 callbacks and is considering Baylor University, the University of Houston, and the University of Oklahoma among her top choices. “A person who gives both praise and critique means they want to help you grow,” she said.

Newberg said the festival also provides students with professional development opportunities. “Confidence is nine-tenths of everything we do,” he said. “If they believe they can do it, then they’re going to be successful in the future.”

Pruitt ended by saying one piece of advice she received at the festival stood out to her. “You either go all out or don’t do it at all,” she said. “I think that’s really important, because it gives you motivation to do whatever you want to do.”