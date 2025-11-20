Lane Kenny on the right track

By Gillian Crist

Former Editor-in-Chief

Q: What got you into Cross-Country?

A: My eighth grade year, my mom actually sent me to cross country camp. I played basketball and football like my entire life but I met coach Hargrove at Tascosa and told me I need to come run cross country. “You don’t need to be riding the bench on football. You need to come on varsity

and cross-country.”

Q: H ow do you prepare for big meets like state tournaments or a National Junior College Athletic Association marathons?

A: You just got to stay relaxed. You can’t get really in your head about that stuff, and that’s just

wasted energy.

Q: What would you say is the hardest part about running in Cross-Country?

A: Just staying consistent.

Q: You have the fastest men’s 8k at Amarillo College, You set that best time last year, 24 minutes and 22 seconds and You have the fastest finish at the NJCAA Division One Half Marathon when you placed 33rd place overall last year. What would you say has been the key to your success here at

Amarillo College?

A: Just staying consistent. Just consistency in training and just working hard on the hard workouts, trying to be competitive in practices is definitely the biggest of these things. Coach Hargrove’s training has been really helpful these past two years.

Q: Which meet in your career would you say has been the most

challenging for you?

A: My freshman year in high school, our district meet, we had snow that was really bad, and I forgot my spikes, so I fell down like three or four times. I ran a 23 which is the slowest race I’ve ever run.

Q: How do you define success both on and off the field?

A: Success for me is just doing what’s pleasing to God. Hard work, staying consistent with my faith, working with my church.

Q: What are your personal goals for the season?

A: I want to break the 2422 barrier and I want to be an all american at nationals.

Q: How do you balance academic and athletics?

A: Make sure you are making deadline is the biggest thing.

Q: If you could have someone play you in a movie about your running journey who would it be and why?

A: The dude who played Morbius, Jared Leto.