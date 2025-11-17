When SNAP stops, Amarillo steps up

By Angelina Syribouth

Social Media Manager

With the federal government shutdown delaying Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, some Amarillo College students are facing new challenges when it comes to securing food.

For many AC students, SNAP benefits are a lifetime that ensures consistent access to food throughout the month. Dental Assistant and General Studies major, Shauntaysha Jefferson, said the program helps feed her son while attending school.

“SNAP benefits allow me to have enough food for the month, especially with having a 2-year-old child,” Jefferson said. “Now that we won’t have them for November, it adds stress because of the holidays coming up and not being able to enjoy them with making those meals.”

Amarillo College’s Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC) has seen an increase in students seeking help. Director of Social Services Jordan Herrera said about 1,500 students visit the college’s food pantries each academic year, and that the number is rising.

“Without access to SNAP benefits, students have lost the ability to have a reliable guaranteed source of food,” Herrera said. “We’re already seeing more students placing orders through the food pantry or visiting the food pantries across other campuses more frequently than they normally would. If you’re not fed, it’s really hard to concentrate and focus in class.”

Herrera said AC has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to help students apply for SNAP benefits on campus, but the delay means many must now rely on local resources.

The government shutdown, which began at the end of October, has delayed the distribution of November benefits across the Texas Panhandle, leaving many people uncertain about when their Lone Star cards will be reloaded.

Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank, Zack Wilson, said the delay has created a surge in need. “There’s an estimated 51,429 individuals in the Texas Panhandle that are currently receiving SNAP benefits,” Wilson said, “As of today, those benefits are delayed. When you look at over 51,000 people, potentially over the scope of the month that will not recieve benefits, or for as long as the government is shut down, that’s a huge increase in need.”

The food bank, which partners with 143 organizations across 29 counties, is bringing more food to meet the demand. Wilson said businesses and schools are currently doing food drives and donations to help fill the gap.

Community members are also stepping in to help. Austin Ulen, a graphic designer for Local Legend Outfitters and an AC graduate, is offering free chili dog dinners and basic groceries for people in need. “I grew up in a low income household, and I was a young dad who used SNAP benefits,” Ulen said. “I know what it’s like to worry about where your next meal’s coming from. Even if it’s one family, 10 families, I’ll do whatever I can do to help.”

