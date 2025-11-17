Submissions offically open for ‘The Freelancer’

By Genevieve Presley

Staff Reporter

Submissions for “The Freelancer” are open now until Dec. 1, 2025. The Amarillo College English Department’s literary and artistic journal, “The Freelancer,” which is published each Spring, showcases writing and art of all kinds from students, faculty and staff.

For this publication, those who choose to submit are encouraged to explore both personal and cultural milestones. The submissions will be chosen based on the committee’s majority vote.

Assistant Professor of English Luci Creery said, “The Freelancer” is important for a variety of reasons. “For one, it’s a way to showcase unique voices and ideas here at Amarillo College,” Creery said.

“It gives student writers and artists an outlet and opportunity to practice their craft. Moreover, Freelancer is a publication uniquely published and funded by the English Department, so it’s an important tradition for us. It’s also a way we as a department, contribute to the AC community and to let people know that we care about keeping writing and art alive here at Amarillo College. Plus, it’s free; anyone can pick up a copy to keep. All three members work together to garner submissions and judge them,” Creery said.

“We look forward to seeing a variety of essays, poetry, photography and art that speak to personal or cultural milestones that illustrate something about this journey called life. Our hope that the pieces will inspire or challenge all of us to think more deeply about the journey.” Lori Boykin, an English instructor, said.

Boykin said they are hoping for more student submissions this year. “Getting published in Freelancer is a wonderful achievement to put on a resume, perhaps even a milestone,” she said,

Education major Zoe Hughes said that this will be her first time submitting a piece for the publication. “I have always loved writing, especially creative writing. and I saw this opportunity to just write for fun and get a creative writing project published,” she said.

Hughes said if anyone is remotely interested in putting pen to paper, they should try it out. “Never give up on writing, even if it’s just fun little side pieces,” she said.