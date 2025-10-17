Review: Rainbow Kitten Surprise delivers unforgettable set

By Foster Conner

Assignments Editor

Rainbow Kitten Surprise brought a burst of energy, emotion and connection to the Revel Stadium stage Wednesday night, delivering a show that stood out as one of the most memorable concerts I’ve ever attended.

My boyfriend and I traveled the four hours to Albuquerque, and the layout of the venue impressed us from the moment we arrived. Three restaurant-truck-sized restaurants lined the entrance, with a dining area creating space for concert-goers to go get a bite of food before the concert. The prices were reasonable for a concert venue, and a serving of onion rings was only $5.

We arrived two hours early to avoid waiting in lines, which was a wise move as the audience stormed into the arena in record time. When the lights dimmed, the arena was full from end to end and we had managed to secure a front-row seat.

I pre-purchased merchandise beforehand: two vinyl records, two hoodies, two hats and a tote bag for under $200. With one hoodie alone costing $80, I was surprised at how affordable the rest of the merchandise was for a headlining touring act.

The opening act, Jelani Aryeh, was an unexpected delight. Their appearance on stage commanded the audience’s attention immediately, although their performance also revealed a weakness in the venue’s design. Stage lights radiated huge amounts of heat, and the band asked on more than one occasion to turn them off.

Then, as the lights dimmed once more and the band’s iconic triangle-and-line logo lit up, Rainbow Kitten Surprise took the stage, launching into “Cocaine Jesus.” The audience went wild, screaming out each word.

The temperature by the second song, however, was a serious issue. Some individuals fainted and were rushed to the hospital for attention. The group immediately halted the concert in a bid to safeguard their safety an act that depicted professionalism, as well as kindness towards their fans.

When the show resumed, the intensity only increased. Every song was a fan favorite, with the audience singing along word for word throughout and to the end. A highlight moment came when the band performed “Tropics,” a track from their newest album. Lead singer Ela Melo had the audience moving with her reviving the energy mere moments after a couple of members of the audience had needed to be helped out.

The evening’s high point was when the band left the stage. The audience transitioned into a “one more song” chant, and Ela took to the stage, flanked by her signature rainbow scarf, for a final encore. They closed with “It’s Called: Freefall,” a fitting conclusion to an evening of connection, catharsis and celebration.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has long been one of my favorite bands, but this concert cemented them as the best live act I’ve ever seen. Their ability to engage with the crowd, adapt to challenges and perform with authentic, carefree energy made the night unforgettable.