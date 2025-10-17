Review: ‘Fiesta Under the Stars’ brings community together

By Zoe Hughes

Page Editor

Amarillo College hosted its annual Fiesta Under the Stars on Saturday, Sept. 27, bringing together students, families and community members for an outdoor concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The evening began at 6 p.m. at the Washington Street Campus amphitheatre and mall area, with admission free to the public. Food trucks, including El Jarohito, Yum Yum Hibachi and Tru Bru, were available for attendees throughout the evening.

Blankets and lawn chairs dotted the amphitheater lawn as a medium-sized crowd gathered under cloudy skies. A hand-made banner that read “Fiesta” welcomed concertgoers to the relaxed, open-air setting. As guests arrived, quiet conversation and laughter filled the space, creating a lively yet laid-back atmosphere.

The program featured five AC ensembles: the Chamber Orchestra, Concert Choir and Vocal Jazz, Brass Ensemble, Mariachi AC and the Community Concert Band. Each ensemble performed selections highlighting both Latin American traditions and broader musical influences.

The Chamber Orchestra opened with “Petite Tango” and “Tango Rio,” presenting soft yet upbeat harmonies that set the tone for the evening. The concert Choir followed with “Se Equivoco la Paloma,” a flowing and richly harmonized piece, and a medley from the music “West Side Story.” The choir’s performance transitioned from gentle to powerful, earning applause from the audience. The Vocal Jazz ensemble continued with “Besame Mucho,” an arrangement that combined rhythmic energy with layered harmonies.

The Brass Ensemble performed “Sobre las Olas” and “Gerudo Valley,” the latter drawn from the video game “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.” Both selections featured dynamic builds and showcased the section’s versatility, blending classical and popular traditions.

The AC Mariachi brought traditional Mexican folk music to the forefront with a set that included “La Paloma,” Balaju,” “La Culebra,” “Los Machetes,” “Cielito Lindo” and “Carino.” The group’s mix of lively, playful and soothing pieces inspired enthusiastic responses from the crowd, including clapping, cheering and even one audience member calling out in excitement during a song. Spotlights on trumpet and violin solos added depth to the performance.

The Community Concert Band concluded the night with three selections: “El Gato Montes,” “Malaguena” and “El Camino Real.” From cinematic and parade-like energy to waltz-like elegance, the band’s finale combined powerful brass tones with layered rhythms, offering a strong finish to the concert.

Audience members, ranging from young children to Amarillo College students and residents, responded with steady applause throughout the night. Some nodded or tapped their feet to the rhythm, while others clapped in time with the music. The relaxed but attentive energy reflected the evening’s focus on celebrating culture while fostering community.

Brief introductions before each performance offered context for the works, linking them to Latin American traditions and influences. The mariachi set in particular underscored the festive theme, as the familiar melodies and dance-like rhythms drew listeners into the celebration.

Fiesta Under the Stars highlighted both the diversity of Amarillo College’s music program and the cultural significance of Hispanic Heritage Month. The combination of professional-level student ensembles, traditional folk repertoire and community participation emphasized the role of music as a unifying force.

The evening concluded with a strong sense of connection between the performers and the audience, merging celebration with reflection. As the final notes of “El Camino Real” resonated across the campus, attendees applauded a night dedicated to culture, artistry and community spirit. The concert is one that the Amarillo community will likely look forward to attending again next year.