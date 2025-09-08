Letter from the SGA President

Hi Badgers,

My name is Coline Moon, this year’s Student Government President. I am so excited for this opportunity to serve the student body, and hope to serve everyone in the best way that I can.

I have been at AC for two years now, as well as SGA, serving as Treasurer. I plan to use my experience as an officer from last year to help students and the community as much as I can.

As SGA President, I am here to represent the student voice and that cannot be possible without the students’ ideas and opinions. Amarillo College has a wide variety of students, and while it may be a challenge, I want everyone’s voices to be heard. SGA’s mission statement is to serve, lead and inspire. I plan to fully embody those values.

For me, Amarillo College has been a flood of opportunities, connections and growth. I hope my fellow students get to experience that too. SGA hosts countless events and continues to create opportunities for students and their families to get outside and connect with the campus and community.

The college journey truly gets better as you live through the moment. I have learned so much just by being around my peers and coworkers. To this, I encourage you to join a club, make your own club or get involved and find your passion and people.

I, as well as the other SGA officers, will be present across campus, so please say hi and feel free to ask any questions related to student life, SGA or any other AC questions that you have. Our goal this year is to be approachable and purposeful as we continue to serve the student population.

From one Badger to another, I am thrilled to be on the journey with you.

Coline Moon

SGA President, Amarillo College