Letter from the AC President

Dear Amarillo College Students,

Welcome to a new and exciting semester at Amarillo College! Whether you’re returning or just starting your journey with us, we’re thrilled to have you as part of our vibrant community.

This campus is a place where your potential can flourish, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Getting involved on campus is a great way to connect with others, make new friends and build a strong support system. Whether you join clubs, attend events or volunteer, these experiences can help you find your place in the AC community. Having supportive people around you can make all the difference during tough times, and we want you to feel both connected and confident here.

If you ever find yourself needing extra help, don’t forget that our tutoring services are always available. Whether you’re facing challenges in math, writing, science or another subject, our experienced tutors are here to help you succeed.

Reaching out for help means you’re invested in your success and we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Finally, I’m excited to share that Amarillo College is launching our new strategic planning process—and we need your voice to be a part of it. We’ll be reaching out for student feedback to help guide the future of our college. Watch for opportunities to get involved and share your ideas.

Thank you for choosing Amarillo College. Wishing you a wonderful semester filled with personal growth, new friendships and proud achievements.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jamelle J. Conner

President, Amarillo College