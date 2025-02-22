Badger baseball faces stiff competition this season

By Trey Lopez and Foster Conner

Sports Reporter and Page Editor

The AC baseball team faced Blinn College in a doubleheader at Hodgetown on Feb. 7, playing two games instead of one.

AC fell to Blinn 9-5 in the first game. Both teams started strong in the first two innings, but Blinn took control with a big third inning. AC attempted a late comeback, highlighted by two home runs from Logan Tibbet, but fell short.

“We were a few plays away from being a 4-5 or 5-4 team instead of 2-7, but they’re still plenty of good things we showed during the first two and a half weeks of the season,” Heuer said.

Although after falling in the first game, Amarillo College bounced back with a 13-12 victory in the second matchup. The game saw an offensive surge, with all pitchers hitting home runs. The Badgers also maintained a solid fourth inning, scoring six runs to fuel their win.

“AC has played the toughest schedule in the country without a doubt,” Nathan Heuer, sports information director, said. “We’ve faced three top-10 teams including number five Johnson County, number one Blinn and number seven Salt Lake.”

On Feb. 8, Amarillo College and Blinn College met again at Hodgetown for a noon matchup in cold conditions. The Badgers took an early lead with multiple runs batted in (RBI), including one from center fielder Gerardo Prado. However, Blinn responded, and AC ultimately fell 10-7.

Despite the loss, the AC Badgers recorded performances that Heuer believes something to be proud of. “The Badgers were competitive and the offense showed that they have the potential to be one of the best in the country when consistent,” Heuer said.

“Another early sign is that they have tremendous character by never giving up. In the win against Blinn, AC squandered a 12-7 and never gave up the lead. But they had a clutch double play in the top of the ninth and Prado stepped up big time in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.”

On Feb. 10, AC played a two-game series against Salt Lake Community College at Hodgetown, losing both games. First baseman Brooks Carter recorded 4 RBIs and 1 run scored. The Badgers started strong but were held off until the 5th inning, when they tied the game at 4 runs.

Currently, the Badgers are competing in a nonconference season.

“The coaching staff is working to get our entire pitching staff repetitions and that is critical for the team’s success in conference,” Heuer said. “The team hopes to improve on key areas as they head into the conference season. “Pitching development is critical for our chances to make the postseason so progressing in that department far outweighs winning in nonconference play.”