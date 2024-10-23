Presidential Finalist Update

By Gillian Crist

The Amarillo College board of regents named Dr. Frank Sobey and Dr. Jamelle J. Connor as the finalists for the presidential search.

Sobey, who joined the college in 2005 as an English instructor, currently serves as Amarillo College’s vice president of academic affairs.

Connor is the vice president of academic affairs at St. Petersburg College in Florida, where she has been since 2008.

The finalists were chosen by a committee of AC faculty and staff, board of regent members, and community leaders, with the consultation of Gold Hill Associates, a firm that helps community colleges hire executives.

The finalists were selected from 12 original candidates after the previous presidential search ended without naming a new president. Candidates completed rounds of interviews until regents narrowed the selection down to four candidates. From there, the regents selected Sobey and Connor, who will now participate in interviews and presentations for AC and the community until one is selected.

The board of regents hopes to choose a new president by the end of the year. In the meantime, Denese Skinner is serving as an interim president.