Review: ’Never Let Go’ confuses horror enthusiasts

By Alejandra Garcia

Page Editor

The new feature film, Never Let Go, starring Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkin, is a new R-rated horror-thriller about a family tormented by an evil presence in the woods. Their only protection is a rope attached to their house’s foundation, which they must never let go of, or they risk falling prey to the sinister force. Never Let Go has amassed over 21.3 million at the box office worldwide. For those wondering—yes, the dog survives and is perfectly fine.

I watched this movie with a friend, and we were both impressed by its stunning cinematography. The visuals were beautifully crafted, from the eerie woods to the chilling atmosphere within the house. However, the ending leaves more questions than answers, which left me feeling a bit conflicted.

The story follows a mother and her twin sons, who are safe only inside their home or when tethered to the rope that connects them to its foundation. The threat of an evil force looms, but one of the twins starts to question whether the evil is real. The film effectively presents both sides, with even the mother suggesting evil might be in her psyche. This ambiguity keeps the story intriguing and sets up the potential for a sequel.

While the movie is undeniably engaging, it leans more heavily into a mystery than a horror, which left me feeling somewhat confused and unsatisfied. I walked out of the theater with more questions than answers, unsure about the true nature of the evil presence. Despite this, the performances were outstanding. The actors portrayed their characters’ fear and frustration in a convincing, emotionally charged way that elevated the tension.

Though I personally wished for a different ending—perhaps one with a twist revealing that the evil was never real—I still enjoyed Never Let Go. It was a gripping and thought-provoking film, and I’d be excited to see more movies like this. Despite its open-ended conclusion, it kept me hooked throughout, and I’d recommend it to anyone who enjoys suspenseful, atmospheric horror.

Never Let Go is planned to be available on digital streaming services starting October 10th on Prime Video, AppleTV+ and VUDU.